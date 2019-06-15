Experimental mobile app reduce the number of migraine headaches: Study

A smartphone-based could help sufferers reduce the number of headaches they get each month, a small study suggests.

Using the app twice a week was associated with an average of four fewer headache days per month, according to the report in Nature Digital Medicine.

“ is now the second most disabling condition in terms of disability-adjusted years lost,” said lead author Mia Minen of NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Migraines affect about 1 in 6 adults in the US, with women most at risk.

“Previous research has shown that the best treatment for preventing is a combination of migraine medication and behavioural therapy,” Minen told Reuters Health by email. However, “patients have significant difficulty accessing these safe, top evidence-based treatments.”

Minen and colleagues created RELAXaHEAD, an app based on the technique of progressive muscle relaxation, a proven method of migraine prevention, the authors note. The study team analysed whether patients recruited from a neurology clinic would use the app regularly and whether they’d have fewer headache days.

During the study, 51 patients in their 30s and 40s who typically had 13 or more headache days per month were asked to complete a daily headache diary and to do progressive muscle relaxation with the app for 20 minutes a day for 90 days. Nearly one third of the participants were considered to have severe migraine disability when they enrolled, meaning they had missed considerable amounts of work, school and family activities due to the headaches.

On average, participants used the app on 22 days per month, for about 11 minutes per day. Roughly half used it once per week and a third used it two or more times per week.