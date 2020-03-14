Few tips that may help if you are suffering from post-partum depression

Getting back to corporate life after delivering a baby is complex. After all, the new parent is simply not the person they were prior to having the baby. Initially, a new parent is vigorously climbing a steep learning curve that encompasses grasping a whole new set of skills, learning to tackle challenges that are foreign to any new parent. New mothers and fathers have to cope effectively with physical healing, which itself can be difficult and exhausting, while caring for and bonding with the new-born. This personal tussle, in a 24*7 work culture can often add to cultural disconnect for the new parent.

In reality, this evolution is perplexing for almost every new parent but for some it can transform into postpartum (PPD), which is the universally-accepted term used to describe a range of mood syndromes that typically tend to occur around childbirth. This phase can be a predominantly vulnerable period when parents often experience colossal biological, emotive, fiscal and social alterations. Things like how often do PPD indications happen, how long do they last and how strong they feel, can be diverse for each person. It has been researched that about one in seven women and about 4 to 25 per cent of their male counterparts may experience low levels of PPD. If left untreated, postpartum psychological distress can unfavourably impact the child's mental and language development, the attachment between mother and infant and motherly health and quality of life.

Considering the fact that in present times there has been a significant rise in the number of women who get back to work post their maternity leave, it is extremely important to recognise the influence of postpartum (PPD) and anxiety (PPA) on occupational outcomes, too. To avert or to mitigate such mental distress faced by new parents at work, a lot of effort can be put in by directors and human resources personnel. This will help optimise their company-employee well-being and labour output. Furthermore, supportive work environments can also provide an approach to build faithfulness, employee retention, and above all, trust, among valued employees.

Here are a few tips that may help you guard yourself if you have fallen trap to PPD while at work:

Consult a medical expert: Your doctor can help identify if you have a temporary emotional illness like postpartum and can suggest adequate steps to treat the same.

Exercise and eat healthy: Healthy eating alone will not cure PPD. Still, getting into the routine of eating nourishing edibles can help you feel rejuvenated and give your body the essential nutrients it requires. Pairing proper workouts along with your dietary plans may have an antidepressant outcome for women suffering from PPD. Even going for a walk or jog is a significant way to tackle the bouts of depression. In case your work culture does not allow you time to workouts, a mere ten-minute workout session during the day is an extremely good resource to tackle PPD.

You must rest enough: You are always advised to sleep when your baby sleeps. This is because mothers who receive the least sleep may also experience the most depressing symptoms. Hence, new parents need to get enough rest to help condense the signs of PPD.

Anagha Karkhanis, Senior gynaecologist, Infertility specialist and Director Cocoon Fertility