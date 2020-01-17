How a residential home provider is coming to aid of child cancer patients

A group of children joyfully sing nursery rhymes in a bright yellow room. Among them is three-and-a-half-year-old Saajan Pandey, naughty, active and difficult to pin down. “Seven months ago when he was diagnosed with leukaemia, he was too weak to walk,” says his father Abhishek Pandey, a rural schoolteacher from Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Pandey and his wife brought Saajan to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, for treatment. “The doctors at AIIMS said there was a good chance Saajan would recover,” he says. But it meant having to stay in ...