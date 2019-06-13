More than 1 million infected by sexually transmitted ailments daily: WHO

More than 1 million people worldwide are infected daily by chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, according to estimates.

“This is a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases,” official Dr. Peter Salama said.

The study found more than 376 million new cases of the four infections in 2016. By infection, there were 127 million new cases of chlamydia, 87 million of gonorrhoea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of

More Than a Million Cases Every Day

1 in 25 people globally have at least one of these sexually transmitted infections

An estimated 1 in 25 carry at least one of the infections, which left untreated can cause neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths and an increased risk of HIV. Some people experience multiple infections at the same time.

The data covering 2016 track men and women ages 15–49 and “since the last published data for 2012, there has been no substantive decline in either the rates of new or existing infections,” said.