No consensus yet on Covid vaccine passport issue at WHO level: Govt

Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the health ministry, on Saturday, clarified that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was yet to take a final call on allowing international travel for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



Agarwal was addressing news reports which claim that Indians vaccinated with the developed Covaxin may not be allowed to undertake international travel, since the WHO hasn’t included Covaxin in its list of vaccines for Emergency Use Listing (EUL).



“So far there's no consensus at the level of WHO over this. Discussion still being done if vaccinated people will be allowed. As of now, as per WHO guidelines and guidelines by countries, people with negative COVID test report being allowed,” Agarwal explained.



As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic weakens the world over, several European countries are lifting restrictions on international travel to boost their travel and tourism industries. They are likely to allow the entry of passengers who’ve received both shots of Covid-19 vaccines listed in WHO’s EUL list.



India’s other vaccine, Covishield, is on the WHO list. Globally, vaccines developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China’s Sinopharm are on the list.



The latest WHO guidance document shows that has submitted its Expression of Interest (EoI) for getting Covaxin on the EUL list, but "more information is required".



“Relevant action will be taken when we reach the level when a consensus at the world level is reached,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also reiterated that there is no global travel ban on India due to Covaxin.