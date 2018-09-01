Push up to get fit: Here are variations which can do wonders to your body

Pushups not only work wonders for your chest but also help in defining your abs, triceps and shoulder muscles. Pushups improve muscular endurance in the upper body by strengthening muscles and bones, creating lean muscle mass which raises metabolism, keeping you fit and healthy. The most common type of pushup is the kind where one is in plank position - curled up toes with a flat back and hips tucked, supported by hands and wrists that should be directly under the shoulders.

But there area variety of pushup variations which can do wonders to your body aside from regular pushups.

According to Vikas Jain, Managing Director of Anytime Fitness India, there are pushup variations which are better for your body and core strength, which will transform a mundane routine into a focused routine to improve muscular strength and the shape of your body.

Incline pushup: Do your usual (regular) pushup in a raised platform like a stair step. As your body is not parallel to ground, you will experience less pressure on your shoulder and triceps.

Single-leg pushup: While doing planks, you need to bend your elbows, lowering into a pushup as you lift your right leg a couple of inches from the ground. Press upwards, keeping your leg raised and then place your right leg on the ground as you return to your starting position. Do the same with your left leg.

Single-arm pushup: Similar to single leg pushup, the only difference is you have to do this with your arms.

Wall pushup: Stretch your arms to lean forward while standing, while facing the wall. Keeping your feet and arms shoulder-width apart, place your palms on the wall. Bend your elbows and bring your chest towards the wall. Keep your elbows inwards and then press back to your starting position.

Knee pushup: Get down on your knees put your hands right under your shoulders with your fingers pointing straight ahead. Toes can rest on the ground or can point upwards. Keep looking at the space between your palms as you lower your chest to the point where your shoulders can align with your elbows. Do not drop your belly to the ground and be sure to engage your core. Press upwards while you imagine maintaining a straight line throughout the entire body.

Diamond pushup: Make the shape of a diamond using your thumb and index fingers, and then straighten your arms. To make it easier you can be on your knees or toes. Then, bend your elbows while you lower your chest towards the floor. Keep your back flat and then press back up to extend your arms.

Shoulder taps: While in plank position, lower into a pushup. As you rise back to the plank, lift your right hand and tap on your left shoulder. When you bring your right hand back to the ground, lower into another pushup. You have to repeat the same with left hand for balance.