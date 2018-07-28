Simple, yet effective things you can do to enjoy the weather right

Monsoon is a great time to let your skin breathe in cool summer wear. It’s also the time when the warmth of the sun and rain, the hot winds and the cool breeze come together, and the unpredictable weather can be the cause of skin damage. Excess sweat and oil gland activity coupled with grime and dust often lead to problems such as prickly heat, heat boils, acne, folliculitis, and Unchecked exposure to the sun and its plays havoc with and pigmentation.

Constant oil secretion and trapped moisture in the skin folds can increase the chances of sun poisoning, sun burning, acne breakouts, hyperpigmentation, facial folliculitis and, in certain cases, eczema and scabies. Some people often have problems called athlete’s foot. This is caused primarily in the foot area or the toenails. The nails become brittle and discoloured.

There are simple things you can do to enjoy the weather right. It starts with wearing the right clothes. Best would be light-weight, loose-fitting cotton clothes. To counter the ill effects of excessive sweating, remember to take a shower and change your clothes after any intensive activity.

Exercise during the coolest parts of the day. If you are prone to excessive sweating, bathing in the evening in addition to a morning shower is a swell idea.

Skin must be kept as dry as possible. All traces of moisture/perspiration must be gently wiped and removed, especially from the folds of the skin.

Sumit Gupta, Consultant Dermatologist, Skinnovation Clinics

Dull looking skin with pigmentation problems and uneven tone are often caused by and heat exposure. Use of non-greasy, non-sticky and effective sunscreens in the right amount is essential to protect from harmful effects of Some new sunscreens can also protect your skin from the infrared given off by the sun. But for best results, see a dermatologist for advice on products. And if your doctor approves, you could also undergo Chemical Peels, Q-Switched Laser Toning for effective results. Advanced treatments like Spectra Carbon Peel are very effective in achieving uniform skin tone, tightening pores and reducing oiliness of the skin. Cleanse your skin using non-harsh sulphate-free cleansers. For oily skins, cleansers containing salicylic acid could be considered. It is best to safely exfoliate oily skin frequently to prevent clogging of pores and build-up of dead skin.

It’s important to epilate the hair more frequently. Repeated and improper use of waxing/shaving can often lead to bumps, pustules, and nodules in a condition known as Pseduo-folliculitis/ingrown hair. It is best to shave after thoroughly washing, lubricating the skin before and after shaving and using razors with lubricant strips. Usage of mite-infested blankets/linens in trains/flights and at lodges/hotels can often lead to skin infestations like scabies. It manifests in itchy red bumps on the skin, often worse at night. See a dermatologist as seen as you notice them.