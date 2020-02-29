Understanding contraception: Proactive approach vs fatalistic mindset

(birth control) is a method or device used to protect both your sexual and that of your partner. A range of devices and treatments are available for both men and women that can help prevent pregnancy. How well a method works often depends on how carefully it is used.

As a developing nation, we have two parallel and contrasting population groups as far as knowledge and acceptance of contraceptive methods go. People belonging to the low economic strata are more comfortable with permanent sterilisation once desired family size has been achieved. However, the educated and informed class is open to exploring options other than permanent sterilisation. Sometimes, even educated couples have very less knowledge about Most often couples gather information from hearsay about methods ranging from intrauterine device (often T-shaped device that is inserted into a woman’s uterus) to oral pills.

The key to accepting is understanding its link to women’s health, managing sexually transmitted diseases, illegal and unsafe abortions, and psychological stress in couples.

Contraception methods, their risks and benefits

Morning after pills are consumed commonly as a wonder drug after coitus. It is an emergency form of contraception and should not be used for routine birth control. This pill has a high dose of progesterone (sex hormone involved in pregnancy), which is harmful for female’s reproductive It makes uterine environment hostile for intrauterine pregnancy leading to ectopic or tubal pregnancy. It can cause side effects such as nausea, increased appetite and headaches.

Condom is an effective way of preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Oral contraceptive pills regularise periods cyclicality, protects from STDs and reproductive cancers.

Every method has side effects, but we need to consider factors such as the couple’s needs, frequency of sex, spacing between children, and whether it is required for daily usage or a for a duration of 3-5 years. Before advising on any contraceptive method, factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, deep vein thrombosis are taken into consideration.

What to ask your gynae



As a user you should make your gynae doctor aware about the following:

Frequency of sex: For how long you want contraception.

Whether daily consumption or usage would be compatible with your schedule.

If you are on any other medication for skin disease, epilepsy, tuberculosis.

If you have known allergies, any family history of cancers, deep vein thrombosis, fibroids, endometriosis.

Talking to parents

The question is more often suppressed or ignored rather than confronted. Parents need to understand and accept that their teens might be sexually active. It is important to consult your gynae. Adopt safer method of contraception rather than leaving it to destiny.

As for parents, they need to consult gynae to have information on wide variety of methods available for their young adults, so that they can impart this knowledge in safe secure environment at home.

Have complete scientific knowledge about every contraceptive method available and choose which suits you best. It is preferred to be aware of the contraception options than go through psychological stress, unwanted pregnancy, menstrual irregularities, sexually transmitted diseases or HPV infection causing cancers.