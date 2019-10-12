Vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids may help children with autism

Children with who take supplements of vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids may have fewer symptoms than kids who don’t, a research review suggests.

Researchers examined data from 27 trials involving a total of 1,028 children with spectrum disorder. Kids were randomly selected to take various dietary supplements, including vitamins or omega-3s, or to take a dummy pill instead.

Omega-3s and vitamin supplements were more effective than the placebo pill at improving several symptoms, functions, and clinical domains, researchers report in Pediatrics. Gains varied in the trials but included improved language and social skills, reduced repetitive behaviours, improved attention, less irritability and behaviour difficulties, and better sleep and communication.



“These results suggest that some dietary interventions could play a role in the clinical management of some areas of dysfunction specific to ASD,” said David Fraguas, lead author of the study and a researcher at Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Maranon and Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Spain.



Even though the analysis was based on controlled experiments — the gold standard for testing the effectiveness of medical interventions — the individual studies were too varied in what supplements they tested and how they measured results to draw any broad conclusions about what type or amount of supplements might be ideal for children with autism, researchers note in Pediatrics.



“The underlying mechanisms involved in the potential efficacy of dietary interventions in spectrum disorder are unknown, Fraguas said by email. “Our study does not assess this important question and current literature is inconclusive.”

reuters