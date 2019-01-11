Why polycystic ovarian syndrome remains a painful mystery after 100 years

Woman A walks into a bar to meet an old friend, Woman B. The two women are meeting after ages. A, looking at B’s obvious weight gain, asks, “PCOS?” “Yes,” sighs B.

And so the story goes. Every second woman today seems to have suffered from some form of polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, or continues to trudge along carrying the load of excruciating symptoms. PCOS, the syndrome that was initially labelled a disease, is a common tag to blame all of one’s “ladies’ problems” on — irregular menstrual periods, painful periods, ...