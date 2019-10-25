Why we must take the lifestyle disorder called sleeplessness seriously

A few days ago, I put out this message on Instagram: “If you have or have had sleeplessness, talk to me.” I expected a few night owls to get in touch with me, but the response I got was overwhelming. I was inundated with messages from people my age (I’m in my early twenties) narrating the trauma of routinely experiencing sleepless nights.

Insomnia is a condition in which a person is unable to fall asleep or remain asleep for a desirable number of hours — doctors recommend between six and eight hours of sleep every night. This lack of sleep leads to lethargy, ...