Indian Railways plans separate pricing mechanism for steel rails

The government might have a separate pricing mechanism for procurement of rails from private steel companies by Indian Railways (IR). According to multiple sources, the ministry of steel will be taking a decision on this.

IR had in 2018-19 procured 100,000 tonnes of rails from Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), the first from the private sector in at least three decades. Early this year, JSPL won another order, for Rs 665 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL, a company under the railways ministry) to supply 89,042 tonnes of rails. Traditionally, state-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had a ...