Railways to operate AC, non-AC trains from June 1, booking from tomorrow
South Central Railway lists 9 special passenger trains to start from Jun 1

The South Central Railway has also listed general guidelines for the train services.

The waiting list ticket holders will not be allowed to board the train and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the train

After the Ministry of Railways announced to run passenger trains from June 1, the South Central Railway has released a list of nine special trains that will be terminating/originating over South Central Railway.

"These trains will be fully reserved trains for both AC and Non-AC classes. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be allowed in these trains. There will be no unreserved coach on the train. Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through Mobile App," the guidelines read.

The waiting list ticket holders will not be allowed to board the train and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the train, added the guidelines.
First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 08:57 IST

