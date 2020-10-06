JUST IN
Southern Railways tests 1st battery operated dual-mode shunting locomotive

The locomotive has a continuous run time of 3.5-4 hours in Battery Mode

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The Divison said that 'PASUMAI' will prove advantageous in easing shunting requirements of 24-coach empty rake.

Chennai Division of Southern Railway has developed a battery-cum–AC operated dual-mode locomotive called 'PASUMAI' to work both in electric and non-electric/unwired sections.

The Electric Loco Shed, Arakkonam has converted a 23061/WAG5HA Electric Locomotive into an eco-friendly, cost-effective model which has been fitted with 2 sets of 110V, 1100AH, VRLA batteries equipped with 2 battery chargers to facilitate a 3-step speed control. The locomotive has a continuous run time of 3.5-4 hours in Battery Mode.

The technical specifications include a tractive effort of 110HP in AC Mode and 14.76KN in Battery Mode and a Haulage Capacity of 1080 MT (weight of 24 coaches) with a shunting speed of maximum 15 kmph.

The Divison said that 'PASUMAI' will prove advantageous in easing shunting requirements of 24-coach empty rake. This Loco can be utilised in adverse accident situations to reach break-down spots even when OHE supply is not available.

John Thomas, general manager of Southern Railway, said 'PASUMAI' is eco-friendly and reduces tthe carbon footprint of the Railways.

First Published: Tue, October 06 2020. 21:17 IST

