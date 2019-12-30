We're going corporate, no question of privatisation: Rail Board chairman

The government is not planning to privatise either the production units, rail infrastructure or running of trains, Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Monday. This comes at a time when the national transporter is expected to invite bids from private players to operate passenger trains in the next 15 days but the ownership will continue to be with the government. “We have no plans to privatise any part or production units of the railways.

Not even thinking about it,” he said. On the other hand, the Railway Board has asked its subsidiary RITES to come out with a ...