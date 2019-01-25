Infrastructure under BJP: Many beginnings, finish line still at a distance

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rode to power with the promise of “ensuring a basic level of infrastructure to all — home, electricity, water and toilets” in its manifesto.

Infrastructure, including roads, rural electrification, urban power reforms, increased air connectivity, and operational turnaround of railways have been the key focus areas of the Union budgets presented since then. From Rs 55,415 crore in 2014-15 for infrastructure creation in roads, shipping, new airports, inland navigation and renewable energy, the BJP government increased the ...