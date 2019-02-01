Interim Budget 2019: Gross borrowing pegged at Rs 7.1 trillion for 2019-20

The gross borrowing for fiscal 2019-20 is pegged at Rs 7.1 trillion, and net borrowing at Rs 4.73 trillion against Rs 3.82 trillion last year, according to the Budget documents.

Last year, the gross borrowing was at Rs 5.45 trillion, revised down from the original Rs 6.05 trillion as the government had toned down its borrowing programme. The gross borrowing this time is higher because of higher redemption.

The redemption next fiscal will be around Rs 2.48 trillion, against Rs 1.63 trillion in the 2018-19 fiscal.

The bond market was a bit disappointed with the borrowing numbers. The 10-year bond yields rose to 7.33 per cent, against its previous close of 7.28 per cent. The for the current fiscal was pegged at 3.4 per cent gross domestic product (GDP), slightly higher than 3.3 per cent projected earlier. In fiscal 2019-20 also, the is pegged at 3.4 per cent of the GDP.





“The borrowing numbers are negative for the market as the supply will be huge. Even as there will be higher redemption, duration risk goes up due to higher issuance of bonds maturing in 10 years and above,” said Ramkamal Samanta, vice president, investment at