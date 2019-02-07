Would have done 100 more things but for interim Budget: Piyush Goyal

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented his maiden and the NDA government’s last Budget, says it is not inflationary, expresses hope the disinvestment target will be met, and insists jobs are being created as “you don’t grow at 7.5 per cent without creating jobs”.

In an interview with Jyoti Mukul & Indivjal Dhasmana, Goyal accuses the Congress of ruining the economy. Edited excerpts: There are fears in the market that this Budget is inflationary and fiscal expansionary, which may put pressure on the monetary policy committee (MPC) to not cut ...