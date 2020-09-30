2020 US presidential debate calendar: Here's what you need to know

Like many things this year, the presidential and vice presidential debates will look a little different. US President and Democratic nominee are set to square off in a face-to-face debate for the first time. There will only be one moderator per debate. Each debate will run uninterrupted for an hour and a half.

How many presidential debates will there be this year...

Three, along with a vice presidential debate.

What do we know about the topics that will be discussed...

The first moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, released a list of six general subject areas.

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in Cities

The Integrity of the Election

This information is taken from the Commission on Presidential Debates website, debates.org.