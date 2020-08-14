JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Jan Marsalek added to Interpol's most wanted list, sparking worldwide hunt

Lebanon parliament approves emergency, grants sweeping powers to army
Business Standard

22% of Nepal workforce lost jobs during pandemic, senior banker says

Nepal imposed a nationwide lockdown in March after reporting two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Topics
Coronavirus | Nepal | Unemployment jobs

Reuters 

jobs
The study of nearly 700 enterprises in 52 of the Himalayan national districts, conducted by the central bank in June

Nepalese businesses have laid off 22.5 per cent of their workers as measures to contain the novel coronavirus hit tourism and other activities, a senior central bank official said on Thursday, citing a study of the economic impact of the outbreak.

The study of nearly 700 enterprises in 52 of the Himalayan national districts, conducted by the central bank in June, showed most jobs lost in hotels and restaurants followed by agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and the wholesale and retail sectors.

Nepal imposed a nationwide lockdown in March after reporting two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 01:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU