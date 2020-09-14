JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

At least 11 people killed as torrential rains trigger landslide in Nepal
Business Standard

28 killed as wildfires ravage West Coast states in US; dozens missing

Blazes this week have killed a 1-year-old boy and another child in Washington and eight people in Oregon

Topics
United States

Agencies 

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California. Photo: PTI
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California. Photo: PTI

Deadly wildfires have blanketed swaths of the West Coast with unhealthy smoke, complicating efforts to fight the blazes and find dozens of missing people, and compounding the misery of thousands who've been displaced.

Fires have killed at least 28 people in the three contiguous West Coast states since mid-August, including 19 in California, many of them in the past few days.

Blazes this week have killed a 1-year-old boy and another child in Washington and eight people in Oregon, including a teenage boy who in his last moments huddled with his dog inside a car that was engulfed in flames.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU