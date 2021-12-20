A $550 million Springsteen deal? It's glory days for catalog sales

-
In 1972, a struggling New Jersey musician hustled into Manhattan for an audition at Columbia Records, using an acoustic guitar borrowed from his former drummer. “I had to haul it “Midnight Cowboy”-style over my shoulder on the bus and through the streets of the city,” the rocker, Bruce Springsteen, later recalled in his memoirs.
Half a century later, he can afford plenty of guitars. Last week Sony, which now owns Columbia, announced that it acquired Springsteen’s entire body of work — his recordings and his songwriting catalogue — for what two people briefed on the deal said was about $550 million.
The price, which may be the richest ever paid for the work of a single musician, caused jaws to drop throughout the music industry. But it was only the latest mega-transaction in a year in which many prominent artists’ catalogs have been sold, fetching eye-popping prices.
The catalogue market was bubbling a year ago when Bob Dylan sold his songwriting rights for over $300 million, but since then it has maintained a steady boil. Artists who’ve recently sold their work, in full or in part, includes Paul Simon, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Mötley Crüe, Shakira and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The industry is abuzz about impending deals for Sting and the songwriting catalogue of David Bowie.
