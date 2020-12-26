A century after phony flu ads, companies hype dubious Covid-19 cures

-
ALSO READ
Investigational therapy: Ozone next in the mix to help fight Covid-19
Airborne influenza viruses may spread on dust, fibres, particles: Study
China approves its first nasal spray coronavirus vaccine for trials
New strain of flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China: Report
Majority of Australians with coronavirus symptoms still not tested
-
With a pandemic raging, a spate of ads promised dubious remedies in the form of lozenges, tonics, unguents, blood-builders and an antiseptic shield to be used while kissing. That was in 1918, during the influenza outbreak that claimed an estimated 50 million. Now, ads promoting unproven miracle cures — including intravenous drips, ozone therapy and immunity-boosting music — have targeted people trying to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.
“History is repeating itself,” said Roi Mandel, head of research at website MyHeritage, which recently unearthed and compared pandemic ads. “So many things are exactly the same, even 102 years later, even after science has made such huge progress.”
The claims today are an echo from 1918, when an ad for Dr Pierce’s Pleasant Pellets promised that the pills offered protection “against the Spanish Influenza.”
©2020 The New York Times News Service
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU