A chapter ends: Penguin merger with Simon & Schuster stalled

Penguin Random House’s $2.18 billion acquisition of rival book publisher Simon & Schuster was blocked by a federal judge who found the merger would lessen competition.

Judge Florence Y Pan ruled in favor of the Justice Department, which sued last year arguing the tie-up would give Penguin — the largest US book publisher owned by Bertelsmann SE — too much leverage over author payouts. Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest book publisher, owned by Paramount Global.

“The court finds that the United States has shown that ‘the effect of (the proposed merger) may be substantially to lessen competition’ in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books,” the judge wrote in a two-page order Monday.

The reasons for the decision will be released later, after the agree on what confidential information should be redacted, the judge said.

Penguin Random House said in a statement that it “strongly” disagrees with the decision and would seek an expedited appeal immediately. The Department of Justice’s (DoJ’s) antitrust division has stepped up its enforcement under President Joe Biden, bringing an unprecedented 10 merger challenges since taking over last year.

The win in the book publisher case comes after DoJ’s antitrust lawyers lost three challenges in a row, though some of those cases are now being appealed.

The ruling also represents a victory for the Biden administration’s increased focus on competition issues in labor markets. At trial, DoJ lawyers leaned heavily on the argument that authors would be harmed by having fewer publishing houses to compete for their titles.