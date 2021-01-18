A first for Pakistan: Oxford vaccine gets emergency use authorisation

has approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and the government hopes to make the drug available by the first quarter of the year, as the country’s coronavirus tally surged to 519,291. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Saturday that the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has granted approval for emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca across the country, according to a report in the Geo TV. Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is also the chief of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country's coronavirus control body, said that the vaccine will be rolled out by March, the report said. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to health workers and those aged 65 years and above, Umar said.

China to donate 500K vax doses to Philippines China will donate 500,000 vaccine doses to the Philippines as relations between the two improve as they cooperate to fight the coronavirus. The pledge was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday in Manila, where he met with his Filipino counterpart Teodoro Locsin. Bloomberg