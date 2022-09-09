A new kingdom: What will change as King Charles III ascends to UK throne

-
Britain's long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old when she breathed last on September 8. After being on the throne for 70 years, she became an intrinsic part of the people of Britain and their everyday lives.
After her death, Prince Charles will now ascend the throne and be called King Charles III. However, that is not the only change that the world will witness. According to a report published in The Guardian, after Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking reign, unpicking her name, images and iconography from the fabrics of national life in the UK and across the Commonwealth will take longer.
Here is a list of all the things that will change:
Bank notes and coins
Currently, there are 4.5 billion sterling banknotes in circulation with a combined value of £80 billion, with Queen Elizabeth II's face on them. Following the monarch's death, the banknotes and coins will be replaced with alternatives, featuring the head of the new monarch, King Charles III, in this case. However, the replacement will likely take two years before the old currency is phased out. Back in 1952, when the Queen ascended the throne, the bank notes did not feature the monarch's head. It changed in 1960 when Queen Elizabeth II's face was featured on £1 notes for the first time. The image of the new monarch will be featured after it is agreed with Buckingham Palace.
National Anthem
Following the death of the Queen, Britain's national anthem will see a slight change, with the word 'queen' being replaced by 'king'. Written in 1745, the national anthem has often switched back and forth between 'God Save the King' and 'God Save the Queen, depending on the sex of the monarch. However, it might take some time before the citizens get confident in singing the new version.
Flags
Thousands of flags in the UK are emblazoned with EIIR, an abbreviation for Elizabeth II Regina and will have to be replaced. Military regiments fly 'Queen's colours', many of which are studded with a golden embroidered EIIR. The fire service ensign consists of her initials. In the countries where the Queen was still the head of the state, E-flags or personal flags were in place, which was used when the Queen was visiting. According to a report, it is also possible that the royal standard-the quartered flag that flies wherever the monarch is in residence could also be changed.
Royal warrants
Royal warrant is granted as a mark of recognition to the people or companies, who have regularly supplied goods and services to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales or their Households. From tomato ketchup to boxes of cereals and perfumes, the Queen's royal warrant currently applies to more than 600 businesses. Some brands that enjoy the Queen's arms on their marketing materials, include Steinway pianos, Jordans cereals, Gordon's gin and Swarovski jewellers. The royal warrant appointment of these brands will depend solely on the new successor, who will decide if they wish to issue a new warrant. However, they will likely lose their status following the Queen's death.
