Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates on IT spending cut, higher USD

IT services firm Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid high inflation and impact from a stronger dollar.

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the U.S. dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies and up about 16% so far this year amid sharp Fed rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions.

This has impacted with significant overseas operations including Microsoft, Salesforce and IBM.

Analysts worry a protracted economic slowdown could dent robust IT spending with the cracks already showing after Salesforce cut its annual revenue and profit forecast noting â€œmeasuredâ€ spending from clients.

A strong dollar typically eats into profits of IT that convert foreign currencies into dollars.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The forecast reflects the assumption of about 8.5% negative foreign-exchange impact, the company said.



Revenue for the quarter ended Aug.31 was $15.40 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.39 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)