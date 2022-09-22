JUST IN
Turkish lira hits record low against dollar before central bank meeting
Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates on IT spending cut, higher USD

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the US dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies

IT services firm Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid high inflation and impact from a stronger dollar.

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the U.S. dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies and up about 16% so far this year amid sharp Fed rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions.

This has impacted companies with significant overseas operations including Microsoft, Salesforce and IBM.

Analysts worry a protracted economic slowdown could dent robust IT spending with the cracks already showing after Salesforce cut its annual revenue and profit forecast noting â€œmeasuredâ€ spending from clients.

A strong dollar typically eats into profits of IT companies that convert foreign currencies into dollars.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The forecast reflects the assumption of about 8.5% negative foreign-exchange impact, the company said.

Revenue for the quarter ended Aug.31 was $15.40 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.39 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 16:33 IST

