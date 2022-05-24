Adanis commit $75 million in Borouge's $2-billion IPO, says report

-
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi's Borouge secures cornerstone investors including Adani
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Record number of IPOs launched in 2021, increasing 64% YoY: Ernst & Young
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
How has Adani group charted its success over three decades?
-
The Adani family has committed $75 million towards the $2-billion initial public offering of Borouge, set to be the biggest ever listing in the emirate.
Seven cornerstone investors have agreed to subscribe for $570 million worth of shares in the IPO, including the Adani family, Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ, which will buy shares worth $120 million, and Alpha Dhabi Holding, which has committed $100 million.
Borouge’s IPO offer price has been set at 2.45 dirhams per share, Abu Dhabi National Oil said in a statement on Monday. Adnoc and Vienna-based Borealis are selling 3 billion shares in Borouge, equating to 10 per cent of the company. That implies an equity valuation of just over $20 billion for the firm.
The deal is the latest in a string of blockbuster listings from the UAE and neighboring Saudi Arabia, even as volatility rocks markets elsewhere. The region’s IPO boom has gathered steam as oil and gas prices have surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UAE is the third-biggest oil producer in Opec.
At $2 billion Borouge is set to eclipse Adnoc Drilling Co.’s $1.1 billion IPO last year as the largest ever in Abu Dhabi, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Its order books were covered within a few hours.
Crude prices have surged about 50 per cent this year, boosting efforts by local energy companies to list assets and support the shift to a post-oil economy. Saudi Aramco is considering an initial public offering of its trading arm in what could be one of the world’s biggest listings this year, while Adnoc sold stakes in two units last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU