ADB trims growth forecasts for developing Asia to 7%, cites Omicron risks

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Omicron a mere speed breaker for GDP, vaccination drive will quell impact
GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy
IMD forecasts drop in temperature by 3-4 degrees over north India
MeT department forecasts light rain or thundershowers in Delhi today
-
The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0% for developing Asia, down from 7.1%, and 2022 growth of 5.3%, down from 5.4% in September.
"COVID-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.
Most of developing Asia's subregions are forecast to grow slower than previously thought this year, due in part to a weak recovery in China.
China's economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with surging prices, a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and persistent COVID-19 outbreaks.
The ADB projects China's economy will grow 8.0% this year, slightly weaker than its 8.1% estimate in September, before it slows to 5.3% in 2022, down from its earlier projection of 5.5%.
The recent emergence of Omicron, which the World Health Organization says has been reported by more than 60 countries since it was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, "is a sobering reminder that further outbreaks remain a possibility," the ADB said.
The ADB trimmed its 2021 growth forecast for India to 9.7% from the 10.0% estimate it made in September, but left a 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 7.5%.
To take into account Southeast Asia's slower third quarter expansion, the ADB cut its growth forecast for the subregion to 3.0% for 2021 from 3.1%, but it raised its growth projection for the subregion next year to 5.1% from 5.0%.
Inflation is expected to remain manageable in Asia, the ADB said, which would allow monetary policy to stay supportive of growth amid continued risks from the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU