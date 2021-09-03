Afghan crisis: Taliban, rebels claim heavy toll in raging Panjshir battle

-
ALSO READ
Taliban kills 34, captures 11 checkpoints of Afghan resistance forces
Afghanistan: Panjshir resistance forces reject Taliban's claim of advances
Govt must step up outreach in J-K amid Taliban triumph: Ex-Army chief
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
-
Taliban and Afghan rebels loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud claimed heavy casualties in heavy fighting in the Panjshir Valley, with some media reports suggesting 13 Taliban fighters were ambushed on Thursday.
Panjshir is the last Afghan province resisting rule by the Taliban, which took control of the country two weeks ago by overthrowing the Western-backed government as the US and other foreign troops withdrew after 20 years. According to certain media reports, more than 300 fighters from both sides lost their lives during the fighting over the past few days, as the Northern Resistance Front refused to give up despite being surrounded by the Taliban from all sides.
“We started operations after negotiations with the local armed group failed,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. Taliban fighters had entered Panjshir and taken control of some territory, he said.
“They (the enemy) suffered heavy losses,” he said.
ALSO READ: Taliban kills 34, captures 11 checkpoints of Afghan resistance forces
A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) rebel grouping said it had full control of all passes and entrances and had driven back efforts to take Shotul district.
“The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, and failed each time,” he said, referring to a town in neighbouring Parwan province.
Since the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and remnants of the government’s armed forces have massed in Panjshir under the leadership of Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander.
They have been holding out in the steep valley where attacks from outside are difficult. Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure, as the Taliban prepared to announce a new government.
Mujahid said it was a matter of a few days while Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace.
Qatar’s foreign minister said the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and Turkey about potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport, which would facilitate humanitarian assistance and possibly more evacuations.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the same news conference in Doha, “we need to adjust to the new reality” in Afghanistan and said he would be talking with regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.
“Our immediate priority is... those remaining British nationals, and also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom and others who may be at the most risk,” Raab said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU