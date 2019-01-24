After Facebook and Twitter, Microsoft's Bing also 'walled off' in China

Attempting to open cn. com results in an error message, though users can still access Bing's site using a (VPN), which allows people to circumvent China's "Great Firewall" of censorship.

Facebook, and a host of Western are blocked in

While its rival shut down its in China in 2010, had continued to operate in the country along with Microsoft-owned

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site, people complained about the lack of access, with some speculating that Bing too had been "walled off".

Others aired their dissatisfaction about having to use Baidu, China's largest domestic

"I can't open Bing, but I don't want to use -- what to do?" wrote one user.

"Bing is actually dead -- is this to force me to use ?" said another, cursing.