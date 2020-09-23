After Sputnik-V, Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by Oct 15

-
Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 by October 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.
The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.
Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August.
Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.
