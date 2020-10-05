After Wirecard, Germany's DAX index may be expanded to 40 companies

-
ALSO READ
Sensex races past developed markets in last one month, rises 14.2%
Covid-19 impact: German economy shrinks by record 9.7% in second quarter
Iran to fight US suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boerse unit
Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 bn, shares slump over 60%
Lufthansa shareholders approve German govt bailout
-
Germany's blue-chip DAX index should expand to 40 from 30 companies with tougher membership criteria, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Monday while outlining proposed reforms in the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal.
In a set of proposals published on its website, Deutsche Boerse also suggested index bans for companies that fail to submit quarterly figures on time.
“It is no secret that I personally would welcome the expansion of the DAX 30 to a DAX 40,” Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said in an emailed statement.
Since its founding in 1988, the DAX has been Germany's answer to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York and the FTSE in London, with 30 members forming the corporate elite in one of the world's largest economies.
Most of the index's founding members have since dropped out.
The most recent departure was payments company Wirecard, which in a blow to Germany's capital markets, filed for insolvency just two years after its promotion to the index. The payments company owed creditors billions in what auditor EY described as a sophisticated global fraud.
Weimer has since changed rules to allow for a quicker expulsion of companies in the wake of the scandal. The rules proposed on Monday would make proven profitability a requirement for joining the DAX.
The proposal also suggested reducing the number of constituents in the mid-cap index to 50 from 60. Companies where sales of controversial weapons make up more than 10% of revenue should also be excluded from the DAX selection indices, which include the DAX, MDAX, TecDAX and SDAX, Deutsche Boerse said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU