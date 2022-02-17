Airbus posts sharply higher core profit and restarts dividend

-
ALSO READ
End of an era: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo to Dubai's Emirates
How is India's private helicopter market faring?
Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid US 5G rollout concerns
Tata, Airbus sign Rs 20,000-cr contract to manufacture military aircraft
Malaysia's AirAsia Group restructures its huge Airbus plane order
-
Europe's Airbus predicted 720 plane deliveries and higher profits in 2022 after core operating profit almost trebled last year on a partial recovery in jet deliveries and higher defence and helicopter earnings during the pandemic.
Europe's largest aerospace group also restarted its dividend for the first time in two years after swinging to a record net profit of 4.213 billion euros ($4.8 billion), boosted by the halting of its A380 superjumbo and a reversal of some COVID-19 charges.
Airbus said it would propose a dividend of 1.5 euros a share.
The group's widely watched adjusted operating profit soared to 4.865 billion euros from 1.706 billion a year earlier as revenues rose 4% to 52.149 billion. For 2022, Airbus predicted a core profit of 5.5 billion euros
For the fourth quarter, Airbus posted 1.496 billion euros of adjusted operating income on revenues of 16.994 billion.
Analysts were on average expecting comparable income of 1.364 billion euros on revenues of 16.878 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.
Airbus reaffirmed plans to raise production of its best-selling A320neo family.
Net cash rose more than 75% to 7.6 billion euros, compared with a pre-crisis level of 12.5 billion.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU