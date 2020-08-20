-
ALSO READ
Alibaba Cloud to invest $283 mn to accelerate global partner ecosystem
Alibaba Group to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers
China's Ant Group plans consumer finance firm to push for growth: Report
Draconian? Alibaba's Lazada demands staff to follow Covid-19 rules strictly
Alibaba plans to buy at least 10% stake in Chinese courier Yunda: Report
-
Alibaba beats revenue, profit estimates on gains from cloud, commerce biz
Sales from the company's core commerce business jumped 34 per cent to ¥133.32 billion
Topics
Alibaba Group
Bloomberg Last Updated at August 20, 2020 23:07 IST
https://mybs.in/2YPZBbF
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU