Alibaba Group Holding has lost $344 billion in world's biggest wipeout

-
ALSO READ
Jack Ma leaves China for first time after Alibaba crackdown
Jack Ma to step down as head of business school he founded, amid clampdown
Alibaba Group Holding seeks to exit media firm after Beijing's scrutiny
Targeting tech
Jack Ma in Europe, makes first trip abroad after China's crackdown on firm
-
Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October.
Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalisation — the biggest wipe-out of shareholder value globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shortly after the now infamous speech, Beijing suspended the listing of its fintech arm Ant Group and has since followed up with a widespread crackdown on the country’s most vibrant sectors — causing Chinese stocks to tank.
Alibaba shares sank from an all-time high that month to a record low three weeks ago in Hong Kong, as Beijing stepped up its scrutiny of the company’s practices and urged a restructure of its fintech business. Despite a 30 per cent recovery from Oct. 5, the stock is still 43 per cent lower than its October 2020 peak.
Bloomberg Intelligence expects fiscal second-quarter active users at the e-commerce giant to have beaten consensus projections as a result of China’s zero-Covid policy. Alibaba is set to report earnings on November 5.
Beijing kicked off sweeping reforms of the private sector a year ago by pulling the plug on a planned initial public offering by Ant Group Co, an Alibaba affiliate also founded by Ma. That was followed by an antitrust probe of the e-commerce giant Alibaba for alleged abuses of its market power.
Ma, who typically kept a prominent profile, largely disappeared from public view in the months that followed. The Communist Party’s campaign moved on to other targets, including delivery giant Meituan and private tutoring companies. Alibaba paid a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine and promised to reform its practices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU