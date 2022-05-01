Amazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote: Official

-
ALSO READ
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
Amazon to face shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says Nadda
Amazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
New York City lawmakers pass bill giving noncitizens right to vote
-
Amazon.com Inc's objections to a landmark union election at a company warehouse in New York City justify a hearing that could overturn the result, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official said.
The online retailer has accused the NLRB's Brooklyn office of appearing to support the union drive and alleged that labor organizers intimidated workers to vote in their favor.
Citing the Brooklyn office's conduct, Amazon last month secured the case's transfer to the NLRB's Phoenix-based region.
That office's director, Cornele Overstreet, said the evidence behind Amazon's claims "could be grounds for overturning the election," according to a filing on Friday.
Some 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the borough of Staten Island opted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which has argued for higher pay and job security.
Turnout was about 58%.
The election marked the first time U.S. staff at Amazon had decided to unionize in the company's nearly 28-year history, a victory for organized labor that for years sought more worker protections at the country's second-largest private employer.
Overstreet did not specify which of Amazon's 25 objections had the potential to invalidate the election's outcome. He said the parties can present testimony starting May 23, after which an NLRB hearing officer will recommend whether to uphold the result. The process could take weeks.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, "We want our employees to have their voices heard, and in this case, that didn't happen“ fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union."
Representatives for the ALU and NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The ALU has said Amazon's objections have no merit, serve to stall the union's certification and that it was false that it ever coerced workers.
The NLRB has said its enforcement actions against Amazon have been consistent with its congressional mandate.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU