America is coming back, says Biden, as he signs off on $1.9-trn stimulus

President has told his countrymen that “America is coming back” as it is on a path to defeat the deadly coronavirus and revive the economy badly hit by the pandemic.

“Today, I signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a historic piece of legislation that delivers immediate relief to millions of people. It includes $1,400 in direct rescue checks — payments,” he said.

All adults to be eligible for jabs by May 1

Biden told US states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9-trillion stimulus Bill into law. Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy — and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups — on the US Independence Day holiday on July 4.