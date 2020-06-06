JUST IN
America will allow Chinese passenger carriers to fly two flights per week

On Wednesday, Washington said it planned to bar all Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on US carriers.

The revised order Friday cuts in half the four weekly round trip flights Chinese passenger carriers have been flying to the US and take effect immediately

The US Transportation Department said on Friday it would allow Chinese passenger air carriers to operate two flights after Beijing said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers.

The revised order Friday cuts in half the four weekly round trip flights Chinese passenger carriers have been flying to the US and take effect immediately.
