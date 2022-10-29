Apple dodges tech rout even after posting a lukewarm Q4 results

-
ALSO READ
Tata Group in talks with Apple's Taiwanese supplier for assembling iPhones
12% of Apple's iPhones sold worldwide could be India-made by FY26
iPhones: Five things Apple introduced that other smartphone brands copied
Apple warns of security flaws for iPhones, iPads and Macs: Report
Made in India iPhones to be 5-7% of Apple's global supply this year
-
Apple delivered just enough good news in its quarterly report to avoid the fate of most tech giants this earning season, when its peers have seen valuations plunge by hundreds of billions of dollars.
Though sales of iPhones and services were softer than expected last quarter, Apple’s revenue and profit both topped analysts’ estimates. The company said that growth wouldn’t be as strong during the current period.
Investors found enough optimism to send shares up about half a percentage point during pre-market trading in New York on Friday. Apple dropped 3.1 per fect to close at $144.80 in New York on Thursday.
That provided a sharp contrast with Alphabet, Amazon.com , Meta Platforms, Microsoft and others, which all delivered gloomy earnings reports in recent days, sending their shares tumbling.
India’s all-time record
Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday said the iPhone maker's record revenue in the September quarter was aided by the company’s strong double-digit growth in emerging markets like India.
“We continue to perform incredibly well in emerging markets with very strong double-digit growth in India, Southeast Asia,
and Latin America,”
CEO Tim Cook said in an earnings call.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 00:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU