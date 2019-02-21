Apple, Goldman to test joint credit card with employees soon, reports WSJ

Apple and Goldman Sachs Group will begin testing a jointly developed credit card with employees in the next few weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A wider rollout to consumers will come later this year, according to the Journal. The card will pair with new iPhone software features that will help users manage their finances, the newspaper said. Representatives for Apple and Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported last May that Apple and Goldman were developing a co-branded credit card as a way for the investment bank to deepen its push into consumer finance.