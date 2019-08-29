Apple stores in India? iPhone maker says its plans will 'take some time'

A day after the Union Cabinet eased the foreign investment norms for single-brand retail, Cupertino-based in a statement said, "We love our customers in India and we're eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that customers around the world enjoy."

However, the iPhone maker has not given a timeframe for setting up its signature stores in India. "We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India's first retail store," Apple said on Thursday.





The American company, which makes its products through third-party manufacturers like Foxconn, said it would "take us some time to get our plans underway and we'll have more to announce at a future date."

For Apple, India is an important market and the company has been looking for easier norms to set up fully-owned stores like in other parts of the world. With easier sourcing norms, the company may set up online stores before establishing mega outlets.