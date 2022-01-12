Apple to allow third-party app payment option in South Korea

-
ALSO READ
Apple, Google to face up to 2% fine for in-app payment systems in S Korea
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
S. Korea passes bill to curb Google, Apple's in-app fee monopolies
Google to allow alternative payment system from next month in S Korea
-
South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday Apple Inc had submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its App Store to comply with a law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.
The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) had requested Apple and Alphabet's Google to submit compliance plans after the bill was passed in August last year and went into effect in September.
Google announced its plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea in November to comply with the amended Telecommunication Business Act, dubbed the "anti-Google law ".
"We look forward to working with the KCC and our developer community on a solution that benefits our Korean users," Apple said in a statement, but did not provide details such as timeline of when the new payment systems will take effect or commission fee rates.
It plans to discuss further details with the KCC, the regulator said. The KCC said Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for a lower service fee versus the current 30% commissions.
In the United States, the iPhone maker is wading through a lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games in 2020 when the game maker tried to get around Apple's 30% fee on in-app purchases by launching an in-app payment system of its own.
A U.S. judge last year ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems over using Apple's own.
"I hope Apple's move here (in South Korea) isn't another fake opening of payment systems as Google recently announced," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said. Apple said it paid developers a total of $260 billion through its App Store since its launch in 2008, implying a $60 billion payout to developers in 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU