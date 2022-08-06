Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India simultaneosly with China: Report

is likely to launch iPhone 14 series in September this year and according to reports, the series will be manufactured in simultaneously with .

In a bid to reduce dependendence on in the wake of the recent geopolitical tensions, the Cupertino-based company will manufacture iPhone 14 series, including iPhone 14, iPhone Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in India, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter.

Foxconn's iPhone production site in will purportedly start shipping iPhone 14 models with Chinese manufacturers, Kuo said in his tweets.

While has been manufacturing iPhone in for a few years now, the production in the nation is a quarter or more less than China, reports said.

Foxconn's site will reportedly manufacture the iPhone 14 models with a 6.1-inch display, which are reportedly vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly feature 6.7-inch displays.

The production sites in India will lag behind in iPhone shipments for the time being, Kuo said. However, it could be an 'important milestone' for the tech giant to establish a non-China production site amid the recent geopolitical developments. Apple is also purportedly targeting the India market as it could ne the next key region to boost the firm's growth.

According to reports, Apple will launch iPhone 14 at the same price as iPhone 13, at $799 (around Rs 64,000).