Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, mostly with curbside pickup

Apple plans to reopen about 100 US stores, mostly with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service, the company said on Tuesday.
Apple shuttered stores worldwide as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread, but has slowly opened them based on local health data. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama.
Under Apple’s new procedures, stores with walk-in service will require customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering.
