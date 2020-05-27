Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, mostly with curbside pickup

plans to reopen about 100 US stores, mostly with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service, the company said on Tuesday.

shuttered stores worldwide as the novel pandemic spread, but has slowly opened them based on local health data. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama.

Under Apple’s new procedures, stores with walk-in service will require customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering.