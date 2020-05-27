Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, mostly with curbside pickup

JUST IN
Apple shuttered stores worldwide as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread, but has slowly opened them based on local health data.

Under Apple’s new procedures, stores with walk-in service will require customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering.

Apple plans to reopen about 100 US stores, mostly with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service, the company said on Tuesday.

