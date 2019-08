The surprise outcome in Argentina’s primary vote roiled the nation’s financial markets, sending the S&P Merval Index plunging 48 per cent in dollar terms.

That marked the second-biggest one-day rout on any of the 94 stock exchanges tracked by Bloomberg going back to 1950. Sri Lanka’s bourse tumbled more than 60 per cent in June 1989 as the nation was engulfed in a civil war.

Here are the top 5: