As Brexit comes knocking, British politics set to face its longest week yet

After swinging throughout the day’s trade on Friday, the pound was down 0.2 per cent against the US dollar. The FTSE 100 index was up only 0.32 per cent, having depreciated 3.8 per cent in the past year.

If a week is a long time in politics, next week promises to be one of the longest in British politics and that too, a topsy-turvy one. It is touch-and-go on the United Kingdom departing the European Union with or without a deal. Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has — unprecedentedly in modern times — prorogued Parliament to apparently prevent MPs and peers ...