Asia Pacific Group removes Russia's observer status over Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Why the next FATF review is critical for India
FATF: West backs India's call to prosecute Pakistan-based terrorists
Can PMLA really be the go-to legislation to probe financial crimes?
London or Londongrad? What makes the UK a hub for global 'dirty money'
Investments via UAE to face more scrutiny after FATF grey list inclusion
-
Citing Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering revoked Moscow's observer status, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. The decision to remove Russia's status was taken last month in Malaysia during the annual meeting of the APG, which has India, China, and Pakistan as its key members.
Russia was one of the APG observers since 2010.
"The decision to terminate its APG status was based on the Financial Action Task Force's June 2022 decision to restrict its FATF membership rights. Should the Russian Federation wish to re-establish its APG observer status in the future, it must re-submit an observer application for consideration by the governance committee," the APG said in a statement.
APG was established and funded by Australia in 1995 and is among the largest Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-style regional bodies in terms of membership numbers and geographical size. China has been APG's founding member since 1997. The group has a permanent and a rotating co-chair, while the former is held by Australia, the latter is currently held by Malaysia.
APG's move to remove Russia's observer status comes after the FATF in June stated that Moscow's actions in Ukraine "run counter to the FATF core principles aiming to promote security, safety and the integrity of the global financial system".
The global anti-money laundering agency said, "Russia's actions also represent a gross violation of the commitment to international cooperation and mutual respect upon which FATF members have agreed to implement and support the FATF standards."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU