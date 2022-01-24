Aston Martin plans more powerful version of DBX SUV: Check details here

-
Aston Martin has shown off a new teaser image of a more powerful version of its DBX SUV.
The British brand has yet to confirm a name but it’s rumoured to be called the “DBX S”. It’s a similar naming strategy that’s been adopted on other models in recent years, such as the Vantage and Vanquish.
The teaser image, revealed on social media, doesn’t give too many clues away, but it looks like the racier DBX will sit lower than the standard car, while a new front splitter hints at its sportier intent. At the rear, the diffuser looks far larger than the regular DBX’s, while revised alloy wheels appear to be fitted too.
Aston Martin is keeping tight-lipped, though has reiterated that the new car will be “the most powerful luxury SUV”.
