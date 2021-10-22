Astra's Covid-19 vaccine found safe for pregnancy, fertility in study

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
Kerala HC permits abortion of 26 week plus pregnancy of rape victim
Study finds slightly increased blood clot rates after AstraZeneca Covid jab
AstraZeneca sets up clinical data and insights division in India
'Miscarriage of justice', claims SP group's Tata-Mistry case review plea
-
AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine has no adverse impact on pregnancy or fertility, according to data from a small group of trial participants who conceived during a study.
The rate of miscarriage was roughly the same between the vaccine and placebo groups, and no still births or neonatal deaths were recorded, according to an analysis of the outcomes published in The Lancet medical journal late Thursday.
Fertility was also shown to be unaffected by the vaccine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU